Anger as workers move into old Bracklesham holiday village

Residents have voiced their anger and concern after 120 migrant workers have been moved into South Downs Holiday Village.

The Bracklesham holiday park closed in January and was purchased by Chichester company Seaward Properties for £2.5m.

A resident, who has asked not to be named, said: “More than 100 Eastern European workers have been moved into South Downs Holiday park without any consultation from residents.”

Residents have reported that large groups are already creating an intimidating atmosphere and say some have been thrown out of local pubs.

Another anonymous resident said: “We are coming into peak tourism season and this could be damaging for Bracklesham.”

A petition has been launched by residents to fight the decision and has gained more than 500 signatures.

Seaward Properties has confirmed it has leased the site and said it is in discussions with East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council over the future use of the land.

A spokesman for recruitment business Pro-Force said it is behind the ‘joint venture’ with Cre8.

Mark Marriott, from Pro-Force, confirmed that 120 Eastern Europeans with a 60/40 male to female split had been moved into the site.

He called the claims ‘large scale scaremongering through untruths and borderline racism’.