Around 600 expected for the late Duke’s service at Chichester Cathedral

The extraordinary life of the late Duke of Richmond and Gordon will be celebrated at a memorial service at Chichester Cathedral today, Saturday, November 25.

Around 600 guests are expected to attend, including the late Duke’s family, and the service starts at 3.30pm.

The Queen will be represented by Susan Pyper, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex.

The service will be led by the Dean of Chichester, the Very Revered Stephen Waine.

Holy Communion will be officiated by the Bishop of Chichester, the Rt Reverend Dr Martin Warner and a tribute will be given by Rt Hon Sir Peter Hordern, DL, a friend of the late Duke.

His daughter, Lady Louisa Collings will read from the Old Testament, Isaiah 25, verses 6-9, before the Duke of Richmond, son of the late Duke, will read from the New Testament, Philippians 4, verses 4-9.

Naomi March, the late Duke’s adopted daughter, will read ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling and the Earl of March, the grandson of the late Duke, will read ‘Turn Again to Life’ by Mary Lee Hall.

The 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon died peacefully at his Goodwood home in September.

Paying tribute at the time, his son, now the 11th Duke of Richmond and Gordon, Charles, called his father unorthodox, a free-thinker and deeply committed to improving the area.