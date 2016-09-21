Bognor Butlin’s unveils plans to build ‘the best pool in the country’

Ambitious plans to build ‘the best swimming pool in the country’ at Bognor Butlin’s have been revealed.

A planning application will soon be submitted to relocate the pool from the west of the holiday resort to the east.

An artist's impression of what it could look like from the outside

The current facility is 30 years old, and in its place would be completely modern pool costing between £30-£35m, complete with slides, rides, wave pool and a brand new outdoor rapid river.

Ahead of submission to Arun District Council, plans were shown off to residents at Butlin’s on Tuesday.

Resort director Jeremy Pardey said: “This exciting facility would bring us into the 21st Century and we believe give Bognor the best swimming pool in the country.

“Feedback tells us the second biggest reason to come to Butlin’s is for the swimming pool.

The current pool (the closest building) will be relocated to the far eastern edge, replacing 1960s accomodation

“It’s about delivering the best experience possible for our customers and encouraging families to come back to Butlin’s, which is not only good news for us, but the whole of Bognor as well.”

The new pool would be set back from the eastern boundary of the resort, replacing the 1960s accommodation currently there and used mainly by staff, who are being relocated off site.

As well as an indoor wave pool and lido, it would have two flumes, as well as an extended, shallow toddler pool with games.

Large changing rooms would be family and disabled-friendly.

Ian Cutler, head of property, said extensive work had been done to reduce the impact of noise, light and appearance on neighbouring residents, adding that bringing the entrance further into the resort would reduce traffic on the roundabout.

If granted planning permission, Butlin’s hopes to open its new pool in the summer of 2018. The current pool will remain in use until then.

Feedback all seemed positive at the Butlin’s pool exhibition on Tuesday.

Felpham resident Hilary Frame said: “We think it’s great. The plans look impressive and I think anything which brings employment to Bognor is a bonus. I think it looks really classy.”

Another local resident said: “It’s great. We live just around the corner and it’s got to be done, the current pool is very dated.

“Plans always look impressive at this stage but I think they’ll deliver it.”

Another added: “I remember it being built. There maybe some residents living in Sea Road affected but it’s progress.”

Head of property Ian Cutler said: “I believe it will be a truly unique pool and it will bring something really special to Butlin’s and to Bognor Regis.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.