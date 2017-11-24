Bognor Indian restaurant director banned for employing illegal workers

The boss of an Indian restaurant in Bognor’s town centre has been disqualified for employing illegal workers.

Saleha Hussain Lucky, director of Curry Direct Limited, a trading name for the Cardamom Bay restaurant in Queensway, has also been fined £20,000 after two illegal workers were found by Home Office Immigration inspectors, the Insolvency Service (IS) said.

Mr Lucky was disqualified on September 8, and has now been banned from being a company director or involved in the management of companies for six years.

Curry Direct Limited entered liquidation on 18 July, 2017, the IS said.

Mr Lucky is one of 20 directors across the United Kingdom to have recently been disqualified following investigations by the IS.

Between the 16 businesses, 41 illegal workers were found and in total the Home Office has issued fines of £505,000.

Cheryl Lambert, chief investigator at the IS, said: “Employing illegal workers is not consequence free, either for the employer, the employee or the consumer.

“These directors sought an unfair advantage over their law abiding competitors by employing people who were not entitled to work legally in the UK.

A Home Office spokesman added: “We are happy to work with employers who play by the rules but those who do not, should know that they will not go under our radar.”