Bognor’s ice rink opens for business

There’s no guarantee it will snow this winter but one thing that’s certain is Bognor will be dancing on ice.

Today (Thursday) the town’s first ever ice rink opened and it’s likely to already be proving popular.

Chloe Gilmour choosing her skates

The indoor rink is made of real ice, is wheelchair friendly and is located on Place St Maur, next to the Alexandra Theatre.

It will be open for children and adults to enjoy over the Christmas period until January 7, open daily from 10am to 9pm.

The ice rink has been made possible due to a partnership between Bognor Regis Town Centre Management and First Point Event Management, and Bognor Mayor Phil Woodall was on hand to officially open it alongside Arun District Council chairman Jacky Pendleton and Bognor town crier Jane Smith.

Ahead of the launch, James Coles, from First Point Event Management, said: “We are aiming to put on a fabulous show and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the ice-rink.”

Town centre manager Toyubur Rahman, delighted with the rink. ks171472-6 SUS-171121-185738008

Today’s opening saw the launch of the town’s exciting Christmas festivities, with performers from the Alexandra Theatre joining local schools and charities on the ice.

This Saturday (November 25) is Bognor’s lights switch-on, and stalls and activities will be open all day, with the lights turning on at 5.30pm.

For more details and to book tickets for the rink visit www.iceskatingontheprom.co.uk