Breach breaks into England women's senior rugby side

Chichester's Jess Breach has been called up by England's senior women's rugby union side, the Red Roses.

Head coach Simon Middleton has named his matchday 23 ahead of their first Test against Canada at Allianz Park on Friday (7.30pm).

Breach, well-known in the Chichester area for her rugby achievements and formerly on the athletics scene, is one of seven uncapped players included in the squad.

Left winger Breach now plays for Harlequins Ladies.

Middleton told englandrugby.com: "Our priority is to win the series and keep our winning momentum going from last season. With selection we said from the outset we would pick on form, selecting players who are playing outstandingly well for their clubs. It’s a strong blend of youth and experience."

Chichester RFC will be showing the game live at their Oaklands Pavilion.