Chichester’s Thorntons due to close

Thorntons in Chichester is set to close.

It has been confirmed through a statement from Thorntons that the branch on East Street is due to shut ‘as a result of a review’.

The final trade date will be Saturday, May 13, according to the sign outside the city centre shop.

A spokesperson from Thorntons has said: “Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

“As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close our store in Chichester. Currently, six members of staff are employed at the store but where possible we will try to redeploy them to nearby stores.

“Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years and we would encourage them to visit our other stores nearby in Portsmouth, Worthing and Brighton in the future.”