Rolls-Royce confirms its commitment to Goodwood following high sales figures

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has renewed its commitment to Goodwood after a double-digit jump in UK revenues helped the German-owned company notch up its second highest sales record in over a century.

The company sold 4,011 cars in 2016, up six per cent from a year earlier, thanks to record demand in countries including the US, Japan, UK and Germany.

This comes following reports that the chief executive wrote to workers in March, warning them that an exit from the European Union would drive up costs and prices and could affect the company’s ‘employment base’.

However, Rolls-Royce says it is now planning to extend its 30,000 square metre Technology and Logistics Centre in Bognor Regis in 2017 by nearly 10,000 square metres ‘to meet growing demand and in readiness for future models’.

The Brexit vote raised questions as to whether foreign-owned companies will maintain manufacturing hubs in the UK, especially if the Government opts to leave the EU’s single market, resulting in higher tariffs for exported goods including luxury vehicles.

Nevertheless, chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said the figures prove there is still appetite for Britain’s luxury brands, and promised the company would not be giving up its UK roots.

“This remarkable result emphatically affirms the global appeal of the very finest British luxury goods to the world’s most discerning patrons.”

He added: “We are deeply committed to a long term, sustainable, successful growth strategy and this result, amidst a backdrop of global uncertainty, affirms this approach.

“2016 has proven the perfect year to sign off the successful first chapter of the renaissance of Rolls-Royce.

“Success for Rolls-Royce is success for Great Britain and we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the home of Rolls-Royce in the UK.”

The increased demand also pushed Rolls-Royce to create another 100 new jobs in Goodwood last year.

The company now employs 1,700 people, a near 500 per cent increase on its 350-strong team in 2003.

Mr Muller-Otvos said: “Our business model, which is rooted in our unique and detailed understanding of the multifaceted world of luxury, is producing growth at just the right pace for a truly rare and exclusive brand.

“This is what our customers demand of us and this is what we will continue to deliver.”