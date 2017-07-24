Roundabout plan for Westhampnett Road

Developers have applied to create a roundabout on Westhampnett Road in Chichester to boost interest in a business park site.

The four-way junction with Church Road, (location circled) is needed to provide access to the second phase of Barnfield Drive development approved earlier this year.

In the application, Savills wrote that there is ‘no committed market interest in the site’ in the absence of a constructed access point, and requested permission for the roundabout before it went forward with detailed plans for the site.