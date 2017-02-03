Sainsbury’s drops plans for Eastgate store

Sainsbury’s will not be opening a store in Eastgate, Chichester, the supermarket has confirmed.

Work had been underway this Winter for the Sainsbury’s local store at the former Observer office at Unicorn House.

The supermarket has yet to confirm why plans were dropped, having told the Observer in December that it was ‘still committed’ to opening the store despite delays.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are no longer opening a store at this site.

“Obviously this is disappointing, but we will continue to look for more opportunities in the Chichester area in the future.

