Selsey ‘inundated’ with vehicles due to Bunn Leisure rule

Selsey has become ‘inundated’ with commercial vehicles since Bunn Leisure refused to let vans into the caravan park, according to residents.

However, the holiday park has said that the parking restrictions have been in place for more than 15 years and are ‘fairly standard across the industry’.

Stephen John Abbs, of Granary Lane, Selsey, said: “Over the past weeks we have been inundated with vans and commercial vehicles parked badly and possibly illegally across bollards, on grass verges and generally just stopping access to bicycles and mothers with prams.

“The problem has occurred due to Bunn Leisure not letting vans on the caravan park. Bunn Leisure has caused the problem but refuses to see sense or take responsibility.”

Caravan owners stated in March this year that they only found out about the ‘new rule’ when van drivers were being turned away by security.

However, Bunn Leisure responded saying that the parking restrictions were ‘nothing new’.

In response to the claim that Selsey has become inundated with vehicles, a spokesperson for Bunn Leisure said: “Restrictions at our parks for commercial vehicles have been in place for more than 15 years, and are fairly standard across the industry.

“This policy actively discourages commercial vehicle owners from travelling to Selsey as their vehicles will not be allowed to park on Bunn Leisure property.

“A significant number of commercial van drivers continued to flout the regulations which has resulted in tougher actions.

“Bunn Leisure in no way condones the continued behaviour of these drivers parking illegally, or in a wholly unneighbourly and inconsiderate fashion.

“No doubt the authorities will step in if they fall below that standard.”

