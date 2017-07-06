Southgate pub gets go-ahead for outdoor bar

The Foundry pub in Southgate is set to open a new outside bar and almost double its outdoor seating area, despite opposition over noise disturbance.

Live music, drinking, eating and other non-licensed activities will be permitted until 10.30-11pm in the outdoor area, which will take over the parking space between the pub and Chichester Music Academy.

The academy objected to the plans over concerns the impact from noise would be ‘very detrimental’ with a wish to ‘safeguard’ the business from the disturbance.

An objection from the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee went so far as to ask for no music be permitted outside at any time.

Environmental health officers noted the extension would come within two metres of the academy, but said it was up to staff to ‘regularly monitor’ the area to ensure there was no disurbance due to rowdiness.

Plans approved by Chichester District Council this week detailed an external timber bar, seating and associated waste disposal, absorbing five staff car parking spaces on land owned by the pub.

The outdoor area will be permitted to open between 10am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am and 10.30pm on Sundays.

Licensing agreements have already been arranged for the planned expansion.

