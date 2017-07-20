Traffic lights plan for A259 near Bognor Road roundabout

Traffic light signals are set to be introduced both ways on the A259 Bognor Road to allow access to a business park.

Cathedral Business Park, which has yet to be built, is planned for the former fuel depot site between Springfield Park and the A27 Bognor Road roundabout.

After years of planning, West Sussex County Council has formally submitted proposals to create the junction with a notice in last week’s Observer.

Junction designs would not allow right turns into the site, with westbound traffic taking a U-turn at the A27 Bognor Road roundabout.

A signalised pedestrian crossing is planned for the site, along with a left-hand filter lane into the business park from the west.

Highways officers examining the plans permitted last year found that the traffic lights would not result in queues backing up onto the roundabout about 200 metres away.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said the business park could not be built until the works were completed.

She said: “Before work can start on developing the new business park on the former fuel depot site, there are a number of outstanding planning conditions which need to be addressed by the applicant and approved by the council first.

“Some of these relate to materials, the internal road layout, parking and turning, a construction management plan, landscaping and details of foul and surface water drainage, among others.

“There is also a condition which states that no construction of the business park can begin until works to the vehicle access to the site from the A259 have been carried out.”

Any objections or comments on the traffic regulation order should be made to the county council TRO team by August 3 via the website or in writing to the council office.

