Turkish restaurant to go Greek in Chichester’s South Street

Turkish restaurant Efes in South Street is undergoing refurbishment, to reopen as a Greek outlet offering Mediterranean style cuisine.

The popular eatery closed its doors this week to become ‘Santorini’, so named after a Greek island.

On the announcement of its refurbishment plans on Facebook, Efes clarified that the food would be ‘quite similar’ and staff would be staying.

Efes regulars were quick to wish the restaurant well in its new venture.

Amy Thomas wrote: “We will miss your incredibly tasty Turkish cuisine.

“Wishing you much luck with your new restaurant and look forward to visiting you when you reopen.”

It is anticipated that the work will take a few weeks to complete, with Santorini aiming to open sometime between February 8 and February 10.

