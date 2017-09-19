CCTV released of Bognor bike theft suspect

Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to talk to about a theft of a bike belonging to a 13-year-old boy in Bognor.

In a statement, police said the victim had left his bike outside the Co-op store in Nyetimber Lane on Wednesday (September 13) at about 5.13pm when he popped into the shop for a couple of minutes.

CCTV image released by Sussex Police in conjunction with Nyetimber Lane bike theft

It added: “The suspect aged about 35 came from the store, picked the bike up and took it away. He was wearing a camouflage jacket with stars on it and an emblem on the rear. The bike is a Voodoo Aizam model, black and red with 36 gears and the metal bars on the side are scratched.”

PC Grant Hebbelwhite said: “The victim saved £500 for the bike out of his own money and is very upset about it being stolen. If you have seen this bike or have been offered it for sale please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1097 of 13/09.

