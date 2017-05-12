Chichester Police donates £500 to City Angels

Chichester Police has donated £500 to volunteer group City Angels.

City Angels started in 2011 and they currently have teams of 8 to 12 trained volunteers out in the city centre every Friday and two Saturdays a month, working from 9.30pm to 2am.

They work closely with Sussex Police, Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, Chichester Businesses Against Crime, local taxi firms and door security teams to help bring a calming presence to Chichester City Centre, helping to lower crime and anti-social behaviour.

The teams meet with the police every evening prior to going out on the streets and carry radios to enable regular communication with police, security staff and other partners.

Inspector Kris Ottery said: “We are pleased to continue giving our support to the City Angels who work in close partnership with us to help keep people safe by providing a visible and friendly presence in the City Centre.

“The work they do is invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

City Angels serve free tea and coffee from a mobile coffee van and effectively engage with the public and offer help to those in need.

The teams carry backpacks with basic first aid kits, water bottles, flip flops, space blankets and other items in order to help those on a night out.

The total annual running costs are approximately £16,000. The money will be spent to help fund City Angels, including running costs of the mobile coffee van including tea, coffee and hot chocolate; and the purchase of first aid kits, space blankets, flip flops and water.

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.