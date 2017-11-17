Consultation opens on Emsworth’s future housing plan

Tomorrow’s farmer’s market in Emsworth will provide an opportunity for residents to have their say on Emsworth’s neighbourhood plan.

The plan, created through public consultations and a referendum, will eventually form part of planning law on where development takes place in the area.

To help residents decide what they think of the draft plan, members of Emsworth Forum will be at the farmer’s market from 10am to 12pm with copies of what is being proposed and a questionnaire.

Chairman of Emsworth Forum Stephanie Elsy said: “We hope that everyone will look at the Plan and give us their views. It is very important that we know what people like and what they think needs to be changed.

“We are particularly interested to know what people think about the proposed new Public Service Hub in the area including and next to the old hospital.

“We hope to be able to protect at least part of that site for health, social or community use once it is sold by the NHS.

“We are also keen to know what people think of the suggestion that we re-configure the A259 roundabout to bring the town centre together again.

“The idea for this came from a number of similar successful schemes in other parts of the UK and Europe.

“There is a useful video of this, which we urge people to look at, from Poynton in Cheshire.” (See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vzDDMzq7d0.)

All representations need to be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday December 19 2017.

The draft plan is available online at www.emsworthforum.com. Print copies can also now be borrowed from the Emsworth Library and the Emsworth Community Centre in North Street.

Representations and responses can be made online via the Emsworth Forum web site or via the paper questionnaire which can be picked up from and deposited at the Emsworth Library or the Emsworth Community Centre.

You can also email the Emsworth Forum Chair, Stephanie Elsy at Stephanie@stephelsy.net or write to her at the Emsworth Community Centre, North Street, PO10 7DD.