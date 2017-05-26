Council ‘investigating’ Birdham roadworks

The council has said they are ‘investigating’ roadworks in Birdham which caused severe traffic this morning.

Resident Christopher Adams said he was trying to get home when he faced the queues of cars on the A286 Birdham Road.

He said: “The traffic was incredible, surely they have more common sense than to carry out works like that on the Friday before the bank holiday weekend?

“Quite frankly it is insane.”

However, West Sussex County Council has said they did not authorise the works and they are looking into the situation.

A spokesperson said: “At present we are investigating, we did not agree to these works, do not know who was carrying them out or who authorised them.”