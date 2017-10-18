Crews called to bedroom fire in Pagham

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire in Pagham earlier today (October 18), believed to have been caused by an overheated hairdryer.

Crews were called to the fire in Leonara Drive in Pagham, Bognor, at 1.30pm today.

The fire is believed to have been caused by overheated hairdryer. Picture: WSFRS

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call about smoke issuing from the building.

“Crews from Bognor and Chichester attended. It is believed to have been caused by an overheated hairdryer.

“When a hot appliance is put away in a confined space the heat can’t escape which can create enough heat to cause a slow ignition.

“Please bear this in mind when using electric appliances at home.

“The fire was of accidental ignition and crews left at 2.30pm.”