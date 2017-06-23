Burglary at Flip Out trampoline park

Three men smashed a window before stealing cash from a till at Flip Out in Chichester, according to police logs.

The CCTV footage shows three males with tools inside the building, with the alarm activated at 11pm and reported to police on June 16, police records show.

Flip Out in Glenmore Business Park opened in February this year and is the largest trampoline park in the county.

The company has been approached for comment.

Anyone who saw what happened or can help police with their inquiries can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1680 of 16/6.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.