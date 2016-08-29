COUNTY UPDATE: Armed siege enters second night

Police are preparing for a second night of discussions with an armed pensioner holed up in a house.

The 72-year-old man remains inside the house with police security cordons and a road closure in place as negotiations continue.

Emergency services were first called to the property at around 4.10pm on Sunday to a report of threatening behaviour.

A woman known to the man was also in the house in Harbour Road, Pagham, at the time, but she left shortly after police arrival and is safe and well.

The man, who is on his own and believed to have a gun, continues to communicate with trained police negotiators.

Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: “I appreciate this must be a little disconcerting and frustrating for local residents having a continued large police presence outside their homes.

“The safety of the local community is paramount and we are doing all we can to resolve this ongoing incident in a controlled way.

“The road closure and cordons remain in place but residents are still free to come and go as and when they need to with police support.

“We would once again like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.”

An earlier report from Sussex police confirmed armed officers were at the scene as negotations continued.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it