HM Courts Service: Results list for August 17 to 22, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 17 to 22, 2017.

David Ashton, 33, of Stocks Lane, East Wittering, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable, causing actual bodily harm, in East Wittering on July 21, 2017. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in East Wittering on July 21, 2017. He was given an 18-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting a police constable, causing actual bodily harm, in East Wittering on July 21, 2017. He must pay a total of £360 compensation (£120 to each victim), £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Valerijs Gerasimovics, 34, of Glemis Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on July 7, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Joshua Stephenson, 22, of Upper Bognor Road, Oakhurst, Bognor Regis, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and pay £150 compensation, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 7, 2017. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 12, 2017. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £150 compensation, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Chichester on June 12, 2017. He was given an six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and a restraining order after admitting sending a grossly offensive text message in Hove on June 9, 2017. He was also fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress, racially aggravated, in Bognor Regis on June 7, 2017.

Emma Knight, 32, of Graham Road, Yapton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting using a colour television without a licence between November 9, 2016, and November 17, 2016.

Ali Cox, 22, of Lion Mead, Haslemere, was fined £100 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at Goodwood Racecourse on August 4, 2017. He was given a community order with two-months curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting assaulting a police constable at Goodwood Racecourse on August 4, 2017. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Joe Ford, 30, of Bleaches Court, Lavant, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing crack cocaine in Chichester on August 2, 2017.

Vladimir Laremcivic, 47, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Francesca Saunders, 20, of Petersfield Road, Greatham, was fined £254 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Easebourne Lane and Lutener Road, Easebourne. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Wesley, 45, of Lordings Road, Billingshurst, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting carrying an unloaded air weapon in Lordings Road, Billingshurst, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jamie Bendall, 23, of Cobnor Farm Cottages, Chidham, was fined £448 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Chichester on May 13, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted drug-driving (70ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Chichester on May 13, 2017, no separate penalty.

Peter Henry, 37, of Guilden Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Warren Road, Worthing, on May 30, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Damien Kennett, 31, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 30, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.