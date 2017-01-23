HM Courts Service: Results list for January 9 to 13, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 9 to 13, 2017.

Jake Cramp, 20, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £4.20 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £140 costs, after after being found guilty of entering a train at Havant railway station on August 10, 2016, to travel without having a valid ticket.

Jack Williams, 21, of Kenya House, High Street, Bognor Regis, fined £220 and must pay £4.30 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £140 costs, after being found guilty of entering a train between Havant railway station and Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on August 6, 2016, to travel without having a valid ticket.

Anthony Dunworth, 41, of Farcroft Road, Poole, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing clothing and accessories worth £3,491.50 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on December 22, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tomasz Gan, 39, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, was fined £235 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle in Bradshaw Road, Chichester, while over the drink-drive limit (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on December 21, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

George Bailey, 20, of Royal Artillery Barracks, Woolwich, was discharged conditionally for 16 months after admitting threatening words or behaviour towards a police constable in Bognor Regis on December 26, 2016; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in Bognor Regis on December 26, 2016. He must pay a total of £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Janusz Gorzelak, 21, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Heidi Luther, 36, of Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 20-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, after being found guilty of stalking in West Ashling, amounting to harassment through repeated messages and calls, taking photos and loitering outside the victim’s home between February 29, 2016, and October 15, 2016. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Howard Harding, 22, from Ambersham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Street, Midhurst, on December 24, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Matthew Polak, 25, of Redwing Close, Horsham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £200 damage to items in Billingshurst on December 26, 2016.

Paul Dickenson, 25, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Chichester on December 27, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditionaly discharge order, no action taken.

Jodie Ferris, 22, of Church Road, Portsmouth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothes worth £518.87 from New Look, Chichester, on December 15, 2016; and stealing two handbags worth £94 from River Island, Chichester, on December 15, 2016.

Kyar Griffiths, 29, c/o Kent Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 28, 2016. He must pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Igor Popovici, 23, of Kenilworth Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, on December 2, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance.

Fay McIntire-Nuttall, of Three Gates Lane, Haslemere, was fined £2,000 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £1,661.95 costs, after admitting failng to comply with listed buildings consent conditions on September 30, 2013.

Neil Horrocks, of Clovelly Road, Emsworth, was fined £1,000 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £1,661.95 costs, after admitting failng to comply with listed buildings consent conditions on September 30, 2013.

Dan Rehill, 29, of Stempson Way, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 West Ashling on April 13, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

