HM Courts Service: Results list for July 3 to 7, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 3 to 7, 2017.

Paul Dickenson, 26, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 13-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6.30am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £50 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence, racially aggravated, in Chichester on January 31, 2017. He was given a ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable in Chichester on January 31, 2017. He was given a 20-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated, with intent to cause alarm or distress in Chichester, on March 19, 2017. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting possessing 1.1g of cannabis in Chichester, on March 19, 2017. He was fined £20 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Kestrel Court, Chichester, on March 19, 2017. He was given a 20-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated, with intent to cause alarm or distress in Chichester, on May 20, 2017. He was given a ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence in Chichester, on May 20, 2017. He was fined £20 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in East Street, Chichester, on May 20, 2017. He was fined £20 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on May 28, 2017. He was given a 20-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated, with intent to cause alarm or distress at Chichester Railway Station on June 5, 2017. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting possessing cannabis and cannabis resin at Chichester Custody Centre on June 5, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was fined £20 for the original offence of possessing cannabis.

Brian Hooper, 41, of Cawley House, Cawley Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting causing £1,404 damage to a cash machine in Chichester on January 17, 2017.

Frederick Wratten, 31, of Silverdale, Coldwaltham, was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting drink-driving (152mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on January 29, 2017. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting drug-driving (532ug/l benzoylecognine) in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on January 29, 2017. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a knife in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on January 29, 2017. He also admitted drug-driving (844ug/l diazepam) in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on January 29, 2017, no separate penalty.

David Ashton, 33, of Stocks Lane, East Wittering, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.1mg/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Chichester on April 11, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted being in charge of a vehicle in East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham, on April 7, 2017, while over the drug-driving limit (3ug/l Delta-9-THC).

Paul Clarke, 63, of Riverside, Codmore Hill, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting being in charge of a bearded collie dog that was dangerously out of control and injured another man at Kithurst Hill car park, Storrington, on April 18, 2017. He was also given an order that the dog be kept under proper control, with a number of conditions imposed. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Dean Rutter, 26, of St James Square, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in St James Square, Chichester, on April 15, 2017. He was given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (436ug/l benzoylecgonine) in St James Square, Chichester, on April 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darryl Grindlay, 32, of Grosvenor Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £599 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 7, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.