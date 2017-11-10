HM Courts Service: Results list for November 2 to 9, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 2 to 9, 2017.

Grant Fraser, 28, of Canada Road, Arundel, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing meat worth £18 from Iceland, Rustington, on July 29, 2017. He was given a 12-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Rustington on July 29, 2017.

James Jackson, 30, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of breaching a restraining order by making an approach and being verbally abusive in Barnham on October 10, 2016. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 7, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work and an office appointment. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving three four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, for theft and one four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, also for theft.

Angela Langley, 38, of Dorset Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in South Street, Lancing, on August 24, 2017; and assaulting a third police constable by beating in South Street, Lancing, on August 24, 2017. She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in South Street, Lancing, on August 24, 2017, no separate penalty.

Valerie Cannon, 57, of Bridgefield Close, Midhurst, was fined £202 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A272 Midhurst on July 22, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kenneth Mitchell, 38, of Dukes Close, Arundel, was given a community order, must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and causing damage to another vehicle before it was recovered in Barnham on July 1, 2017. He was given a community order and disqualified from driving for 39 months after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the B2233 Barnham on July 1, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Connor Neill, 21, of Hawthorn Close, West Wittering, must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle in Shore Road, East Wittering, on August 8, 2017. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Carla Snape, 38, c/o The Manigolds, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing three bottles of alcohol worth £96 from Tesco, Chichester, on October 14, 2017.

James Talbot, 48, of Victory Court, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was disqualified from driving for 36 months after admitting drink-driving (130mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) and drug-driving (450mg of MDMA per litre of blood) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on June 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ruben Dias-Paula, 25, c/o Zizzi restaurant, South Street, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a door frame and lock in Chichester on October 21, 2017.

Daniel Jones, 36, of Upton Brooks, Barnham, was fined £300 and was disqualified from driving for six months after admitting driving while disqualified in East Street, Littlehampton, on October 21, 2017. He was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in East Street, Littlehampton, on October 21, 2017.

Freddie Vine, 25, of Blackmill Lane, Norton, was fined £540 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on August 6, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate on the A27 Chichester on August 6, 2017. He was fined £360 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £220 costs, after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable on the A27 Chichester on August 6, 2017.