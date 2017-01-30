Homeless man attacked in Chichester city centre

A homeless man was attacked as he slept in the doorway of a Chichester city centre shop in the early hours of Sunday morning, police have said.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was asleep outside Gold Arts in East Street, opposite the Market Cross, when he was attacked just after midnight on Sunday morning, January 29.

Police added that the victim sustained head injuries and required treatment at St Richard’s Hospital before being discharged later that day.

Police are seeking witnesses to the attack.

Detective constable Ali Hutchings said: “If you were in Chichester city centre around midnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning and saw anything of this incident, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 11 of 29/01.”

People can also ring 101 or report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

As a result of police enquiries, two men were arrested nearby soon afterwards and have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the victim.

According to police, Joshua Leggett, 21, of Adelaide Road, Chichester, and Lewis Zannella, 19, of Meadow Close, Lavant, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court today, Monday, January 30, both charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both have been released on bail ahead of a trial, with an initial hearing scheduled at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 27.

