Man who left woman scarred for life in terrifying attack is jailed

A man has been jailed for more than six years after permanently scarring a woman who tried to stop him stamping on his girlfriend’s head.

Karl Gates left Faye Sharpe, 24, bleeding profusely and needing 23 stitches to her face when he launched a ‘terrifying’ and repeated attack using a mug, a court heard.

Karl Gates, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Gates, 26, had been drinking in The Crown and The Railway pubs with Miss Sharpe and his girlfriend Jodie Morley in February.

Prosecutor James Kellam told how Gates and Miss Morley left for home in Cold Harbour Farm Road, Emsworth, where a row broke out.

Dad-of-one Gates had already taken Miss Sharpe’s VW Beetle and crashed it in a bush for a ‘joke’, the court heard.

When Miss Sharpe, a mother-of-one, returned to the house she found Gates attacking Miss Morley in a bedroom and tried to intervene.

Faye Sharpe, 24, who was attacked by Karl Gates, has been left with permanent scars to her face

Jailing Gates for six years and five months today (Wednesday, May 10), judge Linda Sullivan QC said: “When she came back she heard screams and shouts and went upstairs to find you with your partner on the bed and you were stamping on her head.

“Fortunately she has not apparently sustained any long-term injury as a result of that.

The judge added: “You then implied threats to kill both of them saying you knew someone who would, and threats they would be harmed – both the victims – if they were to tell anyone.”

Bleeding profusely from her face Miss Sharpe, who wept in the public gallery today, was taken to hospital and received 23 stitches.

Faye Sharpe, 24, who was attacked by Karl Gates.

She would have required more but did not want to have her head shaved, the court was told.

In a statement read by prosecutor James Kellam, Miss Sharpe said: “At the time of the assault I thought I was going to die.

“I didn’t think Karl was ever going to stop hitting me.

She added: “Thinking about the assault I do feel worse than ever, I can’t sleep, I have nightmares.”

Lorraine Sharpe, 47, with her daughter Faye Sharpe, 24, who was attacked by Karl Gates

The court was told that Miss Sharpe has been left scarred for life.

Judge Sullivan QC said Miss Sharpe had suffered ‘significant’ psychological harm as well as the physical scars to her face.

“Every time she looks in the mirror she is reminded of it and has nightmares about it,” the judge said.

Gates had run off after the incident in the early hours of February 12 in Cold Harbour Farm Road, sparking an appeal from police the next day.

He was found on February 15.

Gates, of no fixed address, has 22 convictions for 35 offences, the court heard.

The court heard he told a probation officer he acted in self-defence, but the judge rejected this.

Barry McElduff, for Gates, said: “There are some factors in the report in terms of the defendant’s background and the difficulties he had in early life which of course in no way excuse these despicable crimes.

“But there are factors that your honour can take into consideration.”

He said Gates, who gave little reaction as he was jailed via videolink, now has genuine remorse and that it was an isolated incident.

Judge Sullivan jailed Gates for six years for wounding with intent, three months consecutive for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one month concurrent for taking a vehicle without consent.

Aggravating factors included Gates being under the influence of alcohol, his comments to probation, the threats made, and breaching a previous suspended sentence.

He also received a two month sentence for the suspended sentence for failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving while banned, in relation to a 2016 case.

Gates, of no fixed address, admitted all the charges.

