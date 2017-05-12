Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Chichester teenager

Police are growing increasing concerned for 16-year-old boy from Chichester.

Adam Ishaq Yagoup was last seen on April 20 when he said he was going out but hasn’t been seen since, police said.

He has links to Birmingham and although he speaks English, his first language is Arabic, police added.

Police have described Adam as black, 5’ 1” and of slim build. He has brown eyes, short black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, grey trainers, a light grey sweatshirt and a thin dark blue jacket.

Anyone who sees Adam or knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting serial 1486 of 20/04. If he is in danger or needs urgent medical attention dial 999.