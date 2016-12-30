Two convicted in drink driving crackdown in Chichester

A crackdown on drink driving in Chichester has led to two men being disqualified from driving, with one arrested on the A27.

The drivers, from Selsey and Chichester, are among 24 people convicted of various offences in Sussex as part of the campaign by Sussex and Surrey Police.

Gary Edwards, 28, unemployed, of Fletcher Place, Chichester, was arrested on the A27 at Chichester on December 3 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, according to police.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 22 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, police said.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, a police spokesperson added.

Officers also arrested John Stacey, 52, a timber yard worker, of Littlefield Close, Selsey on December 10 in Littlefield Close, Selsey.

He was charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 29, police said.

Stacey was disqualified from driving for 25 months and was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Officers have so far made 187 arrests in the county as part of the Christmas campaign run by Surrey and Sussex Police.

Of these, 24 have already been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: “While the majority of people who drive on our county’s roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don’t think or simply don’t care about the consequences of their actions.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

“But drink and drug-driving doesn’t just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

“It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.