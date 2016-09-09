VIDEO: Dingy thief caught on CCTV at Chichester harbour

A thief who taped his fingers to avoid leaving fingerprints has been caught on camera stealing a dingy from Chichester Harbour, according to police.

CCTV images and footage have been released by Sussex Police in an attempt to find the figure, who police believe took a rolled up inflatable dingy from a boathouse in Westlands Lane.

The security video from around midnight on August 24 going into August 25 shows a man approach the boathouse and disappear before reappearing with taped fingers.

PC Grant Hebblewhite, who has been investigating, said: “Although this thief has some of his face covered we are hoping someone might recognise him from his walk and outline, which could be fairly distinctive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 491 of 28/08. Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

