Roman makeover with the help of students

Chichester College students have been helping staff and volunteers at Fishbourne Roman Palace to step back in time.

The group of 12, who are all on the verge of completing the second year of a BTEC diploma in production arts hair and make-up, spent two weeks at the historic site recreating styles that would have been seen during the palace’s heyday.

Katie Sheat, one of the students, said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a really interesting experience to learn about how the Romans used make-up, their style and then trying to recreate that ourselves.

“Everyone at the palace has been really helpful and welcoming to us, giving us advice and talking to us about life in Roman times, which has really helped.”

The placement was the culmination of a year-long project, which has seen them create hairstyles, hairpieces, moustaches and make up designs that reflect the look of the era.

Betina Blake, head of marketing at Fishbourne Roman Palace, was transformed into a noblewoman, complete with a blonde wig.

She said: “We’ve had a lot of fun doing this and the students have done a great job. They were very professional and focused on the project. I was very impressed.”