Scholarship hope for Six Villages pair

Two year-ten students have been shortlisted for a scholarship at one of Britain’s leading schools.

Joseph Bryant and Charlie Illingworth from Ormiston Six Villages Academy are hoping for a place at Oundle School in Northamptonshire for September 2018.

Having attended an interview in May, they have learned they are through to the final round of interviews at Oundle in September.

Charlie said: “I received a letter inviting me to attend an Oundle residential in September 2017, which is the next round of the selection process for the Oundle OAT Scholarship 2018.

“It will be a three-day process, where I will have a mathematics and geography entrance exam, as well as a general exam. If successful, I will be considering mathematics, economics and computer science for A-level study.”

Joseph hopes for a career in law and is interested in taking Latin and psychology at A-level.

He said: “Each of the entrance subject papers have differing elements. My passion is history and so that will be one of my entrance subject papers.

“I have been advised to look carefully at the questions relating to the other subjects I am studying at GCSE to choose the one I believe I can perform best in for the second entrance paper.”

The Westergate academy is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust and eight students across the network have been selected to go through to the final stage at Oundle.

Six Villages principal Umbar Sharif said: “I am delighted that both Charlie and Joseph impressed during their initial scholarship interview.

“They conducted themselves extremely well and are a credit to the academy in their approach to their current and future studies. Although the process will be intense, I know they will both be diligent and focused in their preparation and revision for September’s interview.

“Everyone at the academy wishes them both the very best of luck with this opportunity. Whatever the outcome, both Charlie and Joseph should be very proud of the exemplary progress they have made through their secondary school career.”

The students will face two subject-based tasks and a general paper consisting of multiple choice questions, together with a persuasive essay. There will also be opportunity for debate and discussion with the other scholars as well as Oundle staff and pupils.