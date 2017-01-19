Emsworth photographer captures dramatic ferry fire

These dramatic images of a fire which broke out on a passenger ferry yesterday were captured by Emsworth photographer Chris Ison.

The blaze erupted on the Wightlink car ferry, St Faith, shortly after it left its base at Portsmouth, at 9am.

Pictures by Christopher Ison. Contact +447544 044177 chris@christopherison.com CIP-0096-0003

All the ship’s 52 passengers were evacuated to the rear of the vessel as flames engulfed a deck walkway near the ferry’s bridge.

Chris’ photographs show crew members desperately fighting back the blaze, which belched out thick black smoke high into the sky.

The 47-year-old, who was making a day-trip to the island, said he was shocked at how quickly the fire gripped the ship.

“In about two to three seconds it went from being the size of a small bin fire to flames higher than the bridge of the ship. That was quite an intense moment.

“The fire was right behind the bridge. The captain must have had quite a fright.”

Within moments, members of the ship’s crew were battling the flames with water hoses.

Mr Ison added: “Nobody panicked, everyone was very calm.

“The staff clearly knew what they were doing in fighting the fire. I think we were in pretty safe hands.”

Firefighters stood by at the Fishbourne car ferry terminal on the Isle of Wight to await the ferry’s arrival.

A spokesman for Wightlink said the fire had ‘affected an outside deck in a non-passenger area of the ship.

“It was immediately put out by members of the crew and no one was injured.

“Passengers and vehicles disembarked from the vessel, as usual,” the spokesman added.

The travel firm said that an investigation has since been launched into the cause of the blaze.