COUNTY NEWS: Aerial footage shows river wall damage

Footage has been posted online showing the extent of the damage to a river wall in Sussex

Johnny Boylan’s flood defence wall collapsed at the back of his property in River Road, Arundel on January 8 and has still not been repaired.

Mr Boylan has posted a video online containing drone footage showing the extent of the damage to his flood defence wall which has also affected both sets of neighbours.

Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs has said: “I have the greatest sympathy for the River Road residents and it is intolerable that, months after the incident, there is still no agreement as to whose responsibility it is to repair the wall.

“This is a complicated legal dispute and I have been fully engaged from the beginning, working with Arundel Town Council and representing the residents’ views to their insurers and the Environment Agency.

“I have written again to the residents’ insurers to ask that they consider a collective response to the problem and to invite them to a meeting to discuss this. I have also written to James Humphrys of the Environment Agency who I will be meeting early next week to discuss the situation.

“I have held two meetings with the residents to discuss this very difficult situation and will continue to do everything I can to help resolve matters.”

Disputes are still ongoing and repairs to the flood wall could cost in the region of £500,000.

Mr Boylan, who lives with his partner Belinda Pickering, cannot afford this and is concerned his property will be pulled into the river this autumn by rising tides.

