Fabric store to host Sew Saturday event

The Little House of Patchwork will again be taking part in ‘Sew Saturday’.

On Saturday, October 21 from 9.30am to 4pm. the North Mundham based fabric store will be taking part in the national event, which is organised by Sew Magazine and is designed to support independent haberdashery stores across the country and to encourage people back into bricks and mortar stores.

Last year’s event was a huge success and The Little House of Patchwork was awarded ‘Best Workshops 2016’. This year the store will be running two half day workshops, which are bookable in advance. There will be coffee and cake with all donations going to St Wilfred’s Hospice.

Currently nominated for three awards, including ‘Best Retailer-South of England’ in the Sew British Sewing Awards 2017, The Little House of Patchwork has been running for five years and has recently relocated to new premise in North Mundham.