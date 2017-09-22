Farm in Hambrook to become 11 new homes

A farm in Hambrook will be demolished to make way for 11 new homes.

The buildings at Flat Farm, Broad Road, will be knocked down and replaced with five two-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom homes and two four bedroom homes.

The delegated decision was made by Chichester District Council on September 20.

