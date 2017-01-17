Fashion retailer to open in Chichester

Crew Clothing set to open its doors in Chichester.

Crew Clothing, originally based in the Boardwalk in North Street, is due to open in South Street in the town.

Boarding is up stating it is ‘Coming Soon’.

It will replace womenswear shop Sicilia.

Cafe Nero had initially put in planning permission to move into the premises but was refused by the council.

Crew is an English clothing company originally from Devon, who have a clean, classic aesthetic inspired by off-duty ‘English coastal wear’.

The company has been contacted for a comment but has not responded.

