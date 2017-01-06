Felpham photographer captures Sussex in all its majesty and wonder

They are the places we know and love but captured with such vivid beauty and colour that his photographs almost don’t seem real.

Pagham Harbour and Pagham Nature Reserve, a sunrise at East Marden, the rolling hills at Madehurst at sunrise and a rainstorm clearing at Selsey Bill - just some of the stunning images taken during 2016 by internationally renowned freelance photographer and filmmaker Benjamin Graham.

A magnificent clearing rainstorm at Selsey Bill

Benjamin, 58, from Felpahm, describes his phenomenal images as an experiment in ‘photographic creativity and technical precision’ in a planet ‘already frantically overwhelmed by unremitting visual stimuli’.

He is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Great Britain’s coast, countryside and architecture and his photographs regularly appear in national newspapers like The Times, The Guardian and The Mail as well as magazines.

Benjamin moved to West Sussex just over a year ago and says he finds it ‘incredibly inspirational’. He said: “The Sussex countryside and coast is amazing - there’s something to capture and produce every day.

“There’s a massive variety here, from incredible views from the tops of hills to beautiful woodland and superb exposed coastline.”

Benjamin Graham moved to Felpham a year ago and says he's inspired by the Sussex coast and countryside

Benjamin cites the woodland at the Kingley Vale nature reserve as a particular inspiration, along with the woods at dawn at Beacon Hill, above South Harting.

He said: “I’ve also been at Pagham to experience the sunrise, the wind and the rain.

It’s quite hard to shoot photographs on the coast, keeping the camera steady and the lense clean of sea-spray and rain, but I invariably shoot in bad weather as it’s better than blue skies.”

Benjamin’s favourite spot is West Wittering, however.

Aldwick Bay

“It has spectacular uninterrupted views of the sunset, beautiful shapes and fabulous contours of sand all the way back to the horizon - I never get fed up with the shots I produce,” he said.

Originally a graphics draftsman, Benjamin has always loved photography.

Despite having thousands of slides going back to the 1970s and 80s, it was only when his images were spotted by an agency a couple of years ago that his photographic career took off.

Since then, his photographs have been published hundreds of times both in the UK and around the world.

Broad Rife Estuary at Pagham at dawn

Anyone on Twitter who follows @BGPhotoandVideo will already be familiar with his daily tweets featuring stunning shots around the area, often snapped at the crack of dawn.

Benjamin can often be found an hour before the sun comes up with his Nikon camera in order to capture the morning light, and he is also involved in sharing his expertise with other keen photographers.

In addition to teaching photographic workshops at West Dean College, he would like to take groups of enthusiastic photographers on residential courses in West Sussex and further afield to make the most of the spectacular photographic opportunities in this part of the world. Visit www.benjamingraham.co.uk

Sunflowers nestled on the rolling hills at Madehurst, captured early in the morning

Sunrise at East Marden

Pagham breakwater as the sun rises in late autumn

RSPB Pagham Nature Reserve