Felpham students learn about cyber bullying

Felpham Community College students took part in interactive cyber bullying workshop.

Run through ‘The Prime Agency’, singer and songwriter Rich Cottell presented the workshop to the Year Eight students as part of a national school tour. Looking at cyber bullying, gaming, internet safety and social media, Mr Cottell delivered some hard hitting messages in a fun and interactive way, encouraging student participation throughout the workshop.

He has previously performed as an artist with pop stars The Wanted and Olly Murs and his unique performance style gives students the opportunity to think about things differently, as well as reminding them of key safety issues.

Emma Green, assistant headteacher at the school, said: “Internet safety is extremely important to us at FCC and we educate all year groups regularly on it. This workshop used song and audience participation, Rich’s performance style is amazing and definitely gives students the chance to think about things that affect them on a daily basis, for example being sensible when using social media. We have run this workshop a number of times over the years and it is always a big hit with students.”

Eadie Swanton, a Year Eight student who attended the workshop, said: “Rich was great as he is young and understood us. The language and examples he used were all relevant to our age group and made the workshop fun and ‘real’. It was better than just sitting and being talked too, it was really good!”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.