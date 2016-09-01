Ferrari owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager to be auctioned in Chichester

A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS first owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant could sell for £400,000 at auction at Fontwell House on September 8.

The Dino will be sold alongside 60 classic and sports cars by Coys at the ‘Thoroughbred and Vintage’ auction ahead of this year’s Goodwood Revival festival.

The 1973 Ferrari Dino GTS owned by Led Zepplin manager Peter Grant at the band's former headquarters in Kings Road, Chelsea.

A week before the auction, Coys drove the Dino to 484 Kings Road in Chelsea, London, once the headquarters of Swan Song Records, the band’s record label.

Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “Swan Song Records was Led Zeppelin’s own record label, overseen by Peter Grant and used by the band to promote its own products as well as sign new upcoming artists.

“It’s not hard to imagine Peter Grant driving the Dino around Chelsea and parking it outside the studio back in the day before meeting with the band.”

The right-hand drive Ferrari was delivered new to Mr Grant in 1973, with a list price of £6,620.39 plus delivery charges, number plates and road tax.

Additionally, the car was optioned with non-standard non-metallic paint at £63.16 and leather upholstery at £210.93.

Today the car has an estimated value of between £350,000 to £400,000.

Mr Routledge added: “The GTS has all the intrinsic qualities of the Dino 246, but offers in addition the extraordinary sensation of hearing the machinery come to life all around one.

“That is why it is not just a car with a sporting appearance; it is an authentic sports car through and through and, combined with its wonderful provenance and history, it would certainly grace any collection.”

Among the classic and sports cars due to go under the hammer is an extremely rare 2010 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster estimated at £900,000 to, 1,000,000, one of only 15 ever built.

Sports cars to be sold at the event also include a 1963 Jaguar E-Type Semi-Lightweight Competition Roadster, which is the current FIA HTP Winner of the Battle of Britain Trophy, Silverstone Classic 2015 (£200,000 - £220,000).

Also up for sale is the Ex-Paddy Hopkirk and Timo Makinen, Ex-BMC Works 1966 Mini Cooper S, which competed at the 1966 Alpine, RAC Rally, 1967 Swedish Rally, 1968 Circuit of Ireland and Scottish Rally. It is estimated at £100,000 to £150,000.

Other important lots include a1975 Iso Lele Sport estimated at £58,000 to £65,000 and a 1954 Aston Martin DB 2/4 Mark 1 estimated at £160,000 to £190,000 and a 1968 Aston Martin DBS Vantage (£80,000 to £90,000).

The collection can be viewed on Wednesday September 6 from 12pm to 6pm and on the day of sale from 9am to start of sale.

