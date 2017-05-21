Forest school opened by university students

A team of third year primary teaching students from the University of Chichester have been developing a site into a Forest School for the university.

Since September, the four students have been working on the site to remove brambles, clear litter and develop stimulating areas for children to explore and learn.

The students were given the project as part of their final year studies

Both adults and children are able to use the Forest School.

As part of the project, the team had a nursery group come to the site to experience the Forest School, where the children took part in den building, looked at minibeasts and assessed their own risks through play and exploration.

Charlotte Gallina Breese, one of the students who worked on the project, said that developing the Forest School had been “exhilarating”.

For more information about the University of Chichester, visit the website at www.chi.ac.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.