Fun for families this half term

From anarchy at Arundel Castle to autumnal activities at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, there are plenty of family events set to take place over the half term.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is set to host a Roman Army Week from October 23 to 27. Children can sign up with the recruitment officer and write their name in Latin before completing a range of tasks to ‘earn’ a days pay. Activities run from 10am to 4pm daily, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Normal admission charges apply.

Those attending the two day spectacle at Arundel Castle will be transported back to the time of the Cousins War of 1135-54, also known as The Anarchy

Norman Knights, ladies and men-at-arms will take up residence in the Keep at Arundel Castle from October 25 to 26. The Keep will play host to figures from the 12th century in a journey through history, transporting visitors back to the time of the Cousin’s War of 1135-54, also known as The Anarchy. The castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until October 29.

The Weald and Downland Living Museum is set to host a variety of Halloween half term activities. From October 23 to 27, a range of Halloween themed activities for children will be hosted, including pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, face painting, fireside stories, and creating dancing skeleton paper puppets. Children are encouraged to wear fancy dress for their visit. Activities run from 11am to 3pm daily and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Novium Museum is set to host a space themed sleepover on Saturday, October 28, from 7pm until 8am, to coincide with the nationwide Museums at Night festival. The ‘Tim Peake’ sleepover will give children the chance to take part in a torch lit treasure hunt, build their own rockets and enjoy a themed bedtime story before settling down for the night. The sleepover is suitable for children aged from seven to 11, who must be accompanied by an adult. It costs £25 per person and can be booked by calling 01243 775888 or online at www.thenovium.org/spacesleepover.

Both RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour will offer a range of family activities such as bug hunting and pond dipping, creating a hedgehog cafe and planting for wildlife. The RSPB’s Wild Challenge has 24 activities to choose from that will take families from exploring back gardens to parks, woodlands and waterways.

Flip Out Chichester prepares to scare with a spooky schedule this half term

Trampoline park Flip Out Chichester’s week of activities, set to take place from from October 23 to 31, will include After Dark, a DJ style disco night with Halloween fancy dress, and a Pumpkin Parade.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centres will be hosting the Yuck Show at 11am and 1.30pm every day of half term, where Professor Batwing will welcome children to Toadworts Laboratory.