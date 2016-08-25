GCSE results: Bishop Luffa proves ‘hard work pays off’

Bishop Luffa expressed its delight with ‘impressive results’ as GCSE grades were unveiled today, August 25.

Head teacher Nick Taunt said; “Pupils have done very well this year,

Ben Morton, a student at Bishop Luffa

“These are not easy exams, and pupils have worked incredibly hard. Of course, it’s not just about top grades. It’s also about the progress they have made. I am pleased that over 4/5ths of our pupils made at least expected progress in English and maths, and over half have exceeded expectations.

“Whatever their academic ability, they all thoroughly deserve their grades.”

Overall, 80 per cent of pupils gained at least five GCSE A*-C grades including English and maths with more than a third of all entries were awarded A* or A grades. 47 pupils gained at least eight A*-A grades.

Some 33 Year 11 pupils also took AS Theology a year early. With a 100 per cent pass rate, 18 pupils gained A grades.

Andy Jackson, Head of Key Stage 4 said, “Pupils worked extremely hard across the wide ability range. Several have overcome considerable difficulties to get great results.”

Mr Taunt added, “As a school we enjoy working with young people. And it is also a great pleasure being part of a team of dedicated teachers and support staff: their excellent teaching and support has been unstinting. Pupils have also benefited from their parents’ support for their children and the school.”

