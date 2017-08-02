Glorious Goodwood - all our Wednesday tips

We didn't have the best of starts with our Goodwood tips on Tuesday - but with winners of 100/1, 50/1 and 33/1 seen on the Downs, did anyone?

Of our five-strong panel, only one tipster - Dave Stevens of Coral - found a winner. He picked out Expert Eye, running in the colours of Frankel owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, to win the Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

So is Dave the man to follow this week? We'll find out more today, which sees the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes take centre stage at 3.35pm.

Our tipping contest this week is raising money for former jockey Richard Dunwoody's Sarcoma UK fundraising. Sarcoma is a type of cancer suffered by Goodwood member and former tipping competition winner Tony Castley, who died in June and in whose memory the competition is being held this year.

Today's selections:

Dave Stevens: 150 Hawkerland 225 First Nation 300 Havana Grey 335 Ribchester 410 Mushahadaat 445 Ebbesbourne 550 Sun Lover

ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin: 150 Aurora Grey 225 Galactic Prince 300 Happy Like A Fool 335 Ribchester 410 Lamya 445 Ebbesbourne 550 Sun Lover

Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone: 150 Star Rider 225 Winston C 300 Sound and Silence 335 Churchill 410 Naqaawa 445 Three Duchesses 550 Sun Lover

Goodwood sport MD Adam Waterworth: 150 Hawkerland 225 Hochfeld 300 Happy Like A Fool 335 Ribchester 410 Threading 445 Argenterie 550 Pastoral Player

Goodwood racecourse manager Alex Eade: 150 Red Rannagh 225 Galactic Prince 300 Happy Like A Fool 335 Ribchester 410 Lady Dancealot 445 Skiffle 550 War Glory

