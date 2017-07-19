Hannon hopes for Lennox, Vintage and Molecomb success at Goodwood

Richard Hannon - like his father before him - is never far from success at Goodwood, and he is relishing sending a strong string of runners to Glorious this year.

The Hannon yard have long had a fantastic record at Goodwood and Hannon junior revealed some of his plans for the Qatar festival at the event's launch in London.

He said: "Oh This Is Us wasn't beaten far in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. His owners are real sportsmen and like having a go. He is a tough, lovely horse and we have never had a problem with him - he always runs his race.

"He had has a nice break since Royal Ascot. He is likely to go for the Qatar Lennox Stakes. We could look at the Qatar Sussex Stakes if that race cut up but at this stage, the Lennox is his aim.

"Tigre Du Terre looks a very good horse. His win at Ascot on Saturday didn't surprise me although I was a bit surprised at the way he won. Martin Harley, who doesn't usually ride him, gave him a great ride and the horse really went through the gears very well, you couldn't have been more pleased. We will look at the Qatar Vintage Stakes for him.

"I was a little bit disappointed with Denaar at Newmarket. It didn't look like he really got six furlongs so we will drop him back for the Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes.

"I don't know which maidens we will be running at Goodwood yet, although we always try and run our best maidens there.

"Tangled, who won a nursery at Newmarket last week, will go for the seven-furlong nursery at Goodwood and we also have Medahim, who also won at Newmarket last week, who goes for the Betfred Mile."

Hannon loves Glorious week and added: "Goodwood is great. It is a really, really nice meeting in lovely surroundings. It is probably the most beautiful racecourse in the country and has always been a favourite of mine, my father and all the family.

"We are only about an hour away. My dad always used to go down the back roads to Goodwood as there are lots of hostelries and a fish restaurant on the route. He was always very superstitious about stopping at the same places.

"There is always a nice breeze at Goodwood and it is meeting where you can get really close to the horses."

