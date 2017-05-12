Chichester shop closed after asbestos found

GAME in Chichester is currently closed while asbestos is removed from the building.

Workers wearing protective clothing are currently clearing the building, located in South Street.

A GAME spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Chichester store was closed yesterday to ensure the safe removal of asbestos and will reopen the week commencing May 15 once works are complete.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.