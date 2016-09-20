Jools Holland supports charity Jaguar rally from Goodwood

Musician and fast car fanatic Jools Holland is driving support for the Jaguar E-Type Club Round Britain Coastal Drive for Prostate Cancer UK.

The group of Jaguar E-types set off on Monday September 12 from Goodwood and are currently on the 8th day of the drive, which is raising awareness of prostate cancer and key funds to help save men’s lives.

More than 160 iconic E-type Jaguars from around the world are participating in the 18-day, 3,600-mile event and to date the formidable fleet have helped raised more than £30,000.

The unique event is the brainchild of author Philip Porter, who recently recovered from prostate cancer.

He is driving the entire route in his red E-type convertible, 848 CRY, which appeared in the iconic film, The Italian Job.

Mr Holland, himself an E-Type Jaguar owner, said: “If, like me, you’re a man who thrills at the prospect of handsome E-type Jaguars from all over the world making a historic round Britain trip, then please pause and consider the purpose of this extraordinary event.

“It’s to remind us to be aware of the dangers of prostate cancer, and, if in doubt to speak to your doctor.

“Please allow your thoughts to return to the beautiful motor cars on their great mission.

“Philip Porter is a talented and modest man, who brilliantly runs the E-Club, with his team, and has provided us all with a way to do some good with our cars.

“I’m a lifelong Jaguar fan, whose life will hopefully be a bit longer because of this prostate cancer awareness.”

Supporters of the RBCD also include AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Jeremy Clarkson, Martin Brundle, Murray Walker and F1 technical wizard Ross Brawn, who will be driving one of his E-types on two final two stages.

An estimated 10,900 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year, making it the most common cancer in men, with 330,000 living with and after the disease in the UK.

Charity Prostate Cancer UK funds ground-breaking research, drives improvements in treatment, and fights injustice in care.

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK said: “It is fantastic to have the likes of Jools Holland getting behind the drive and showing his support.

“The drive has already had remarkable success and I would once again like to thank Philip Porter and the E-Type Club for organising this fantastic event.

“One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime and the disease kills one man every hour.

“This drive is not only helping to raise vital funds to help beat the disease, but is raising a lot of awareness on route too.”

The event will conclude with a lap of the famous circuit on September 29.

