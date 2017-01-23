Patients asked to share their views on mental health services

A mental health trust is asking patients - past and present - to help shape its services in Sussex.

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is holding a special event to bring together its service users, health and social care professionals and anyone with an interest in mental health to discuss transition - how patients are moved from one service and into the care of another.

The ‘Bridging the Gap’ Transition Conference will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at the Brighthelm Centre in Brighton.

The event will provide an opportunity for people who have used Sussex Partnership’s services to speak about their experience of moving between different care teams and whether this happened smoothly or could have been improved.

The event is free to attend upon booking.

Dr Brian Solts, clinical co-director of psychiatry for Sussex Partnership, said: “During the transition process, it is vital that services communicate with one another and that everyone is clear about who is doing what, so that care continues to run smoothly and safely. We know we don’t always get this right and recognise that there is room for improvement across all our services. This includes how we work within Sussex Partnership, how we work with other service providers, and how we keep the individual and their families and carers at the centre of what we are doing.

“We hope that the work we do on the day will help us to improve how we work with others at times of transition and in doing so, improve patient care and safety.”

For more information and to book your place at the event, visit: www.achievingsafertransitionstogether.eventbrite.co.uk