Raising awareness of dementia with special activities

People are being urged to unite in a positive way against dementia, in a bid to offer help and improve care.

Dementia Awareness Week launches today and a number of events are planned in the area.

The Chichester and Bognor Positive Thinkers, a group of people living well with dementia, will host a lunchtime talk at Chichester Library on Monday, 12.10pm to 12.50pm.

Organised by Alzheimer’s Society, the Positively Dementia talk will include a random collection of thoughts, poems and reminiscences.

Elisa Vaughan, operations manager for Sussex, said: “Dementia doesn’t care who you are, it could affect us all. It’s set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes, and so many people are facing it alone.

“People with dementia often feel, and are, misunderstood, marginalised and isolated but with the right support and understanding, they can continue to live fulfilling lives and make a contribution to their communities.”

Free Dementia Friend library sessions are also being held. They will be run by volunteer champions trained by Alzheimer’s Society to promote understanding, raise awareness and create as many Dementia Friends as possible during the week.

There will also be a free Dementia Friends information session at Chichester Library on Wednesday, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Join library staff afterwards for a coffee and browse the reminiscence collection and other resources. Book a place at www.dementiafriends.org.uk or call the library on 01243 777351.

Dementia Support, a new organisation based in Tangmere, will be busy spreading awareness about dementia during the week.

It is working towards providing complete dementia services under one roof at the Dementia Support Hub, in City Fields Way, and will be holding an open house on Tuesday, 4pm to 6pm.

Nicki Clarke, fundraising and communication co-ordinator, said: “Awareness Week is the perfect time to speak about dementia and what we can do to support people living with the disease within our community.

“People are welcome to visit the hub to find out about the charity, the fundraising and renovation plans, and services that will be provided for people living with dementia once the hub is officially open.

“There is a need within the local community for specific dementia care for those individuals in the mild to moderate stages of the illness, as well as those diagnosed with Young Onset Dementia. Consequently, the charity Dementia Support was established with a unique vision of creating the Dementia Support Hub, the first of its kind in the UK, that will bring all dementia services under one roof for people living with dementia.”

Dementia Support is working in partnership with voluntary and charitable organisations, the NHS, West Sussex County Council and other statutory organisations, to create a lasting legacy.

The charity is currently raising £1.74million to renovate its building and install the dementia services, to officially open in spring 2018.

Augusta Court, in Winterbourne Road, Chichester, is having an open-door, week-long programme of activities for the week.

On Monday at 3pm, there will be live music and cake as the home celebrates its birthday.

Tuesday at 3pm is Snapshots From the Past, Wednesday at 3pm is a video production and talk on the 1960s, Thursday at 3pm is Singing for the Brain, Friday at 3pm is a big sing-along to The Sound of Music, and Saturday at 3pm is a birthday tea party with residents.

Visitors are welcome to drop in to any event, in order to raise awareness of dementia and enjoy the activities with staff and residents.