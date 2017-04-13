Uneven pavements prevent people coming to Chichester

People with physical disabilities avoid shopping in Chichester because of the state of the paving, councillors say.

It comes as one Chichester city councillor said she had been contacted by a woman who fell out of her wheelchair and injured herself in the high street.

A bumpy pedestrianised part of East Street

Speaking at last night’s meeting, cllr Sarah sharp said: “A few month’s ago the deputy mayor did a wheelchair challenge with a lady called Pauline.

“She has sent me a photograph of an accident she had on East Street when her wheelchair got stuck in a rut in the pavement.

“She sent me a picture of her leg and said she was in excruciating pain.”

Cllr Sharp said she reported the area to the county council’s Love West Sussex website but it was ‘disregarded because it was not the requisite depth of a golf ball.

Chichester Mayor Peter Budge said: “I have to admit when I walk around the city the paving in several streets is loose and very uneven.

“When I had my gout I found it easier to walk on the road than the pavements.”

Cllr Clare Apel said: “I have a great friend of many years who is severely disabled and she won’t come to the city centre because it’s so bad.”

Deputy Mayor of Chichester Peter Evans said: “Pushing the lady around in her wheelchair was an interesting experience, it was a real eye-opener.

“The issues that we picked up when doing the wheelchair challenge all of them have been fixed by West Sussex County Council.

“So they have listened and have said when they plan future work they will look carefully at the materials they use.”

